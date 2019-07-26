Sensationalism Sell-Out

With honest journalism under fire, sadly the Independent has sold out to sensationalism and savagery.

The headline “Throat Slasher One Step Closer to Release” this past week regarding a local young man”s recent hearing tramples on the suffering and gravity of mental illness and all those involved in a tragic event.

The doctors involved and the judge decided that Mr. Maphis has been healing and earned the right to continue rehabilitating and yet the headline and article are slanted to fear mongering, judgment and hype.

The Constitution protects both the Press and the People. With freedom comes responsibility. While Mr. Maphis has demonstrated his to the court through his struggle to overcome his burden of severe mental illness he deserves better from his local paper.

