No Montecito CSD

The Indy’s article on Bob Hazard’s proposed creation of a Montecito Community Services District, asks: “Will residents embrace new taxes for a smorgasbord of new services?” No!

The question to be answered: “Will residents embrace re-allocation of existing tax funds to better serve community needs?’ Yes!

There’s boatloads of money at each of Montecito’s eight Special Districts.

Montecito residents will embrace cost saving measures. Start with a comprehensive identification of waste and outrageous expenses in each of the eight special districts serving Montecito, to be weighed against results or customer satisfaction.

Follow transparency of waste and/or poor management of tax funds by each district’s Board of Directors with a community discussion of why Montecito residents above the $146,000 median household income want to drive out elders and residents below the acceptable, and minimum required $100,000 annual household income by increasing fees and taxes. The answer to this latter why-question is “Because They Can!”

Montecito district heads study city and county practices of increasing fees and taxes to drive out what’s left of the middle and working classes.

