Game of the Week: Santa Barbara Golf Classic Best-Ball Partners Tournament Celebrates 59th Annual This Fiesta Weekend

This best-ball partners tournament has been a fixture every Fiesta weekend. Santa Barbara’s Steve Lass will be trying to win his 15th title — and first since 2011 — when he teams up with Jeff Wilson, the 2018 U.S. Senior Amateur champion. Other returning champions include brothers Brian and Scott Helton, who won in 2012. Last year’s winners were Grady Smith and Thomas Lehman at 16-under-par 124. Smith is partnered with Nick Engelhardt this weekend. A hometown father/son team is Kelly and Preston Foy. The first 18 holes will be played Saturday starting at 10am. Sunday’s action starts at 7:30, with the top flight teeing off around 9 am. Santa Barbara Golf Club, 3500 McCaw Ave. Free. Call 687-7087.

