Lies and Russians

In discussing Russian interference with the 2016 election, and Putin’s assurances, apparently accepted by Trump, that Russia had nothing to do with it, despite ample evidence to the contrary, consider a quotation from a predecessor of the Donald, Teddy Roosevelt, who during the course of negotiating the Treaty of Portsmouth, ending the Russo-Japanese War, in 1905, remarked of the Russian that he (Teddy) could not understand “how he will lie when he knows perfectly well that you know that he is lying.”

Something to keep in mind, Donald.

