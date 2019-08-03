Hope
A barrage of tweets
Fomenting racial hatred
Spewing fear
Fueling anger and division
The stock market soars
So does the homeless population
Immigrants flood our borders
Displaced by corruption, poverty
Gang violence
Children torn from parents
Stored in cages or
Lost in a bureaucratic maze
Undocumented parents deported
Leaving families without breadwinners
Our moral compass treated with indifference
Positive change seems inconceivable
And yet we hope
Hope does not equate with optimism or joy
Nor does it promise easy or early success
We hope because we refuse
To be bullied into submission
By bigots, misogynists, xenophobes
We hope because it gives us strength
To protest
To persist
To support our own deepest longing
Peace and justice for all