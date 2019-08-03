Hope

A barrage of tweets

Fomenting racial hatred

Spewing fear

Fueling anger and division

The stock market soars

So does the homeless population

Immigrants flood our borders

Displaced by corruption, poverty

Gang violence

Children torn from parents

Stored in cages or

Lost in a bureaucratic maze

Undocumented parents deported

Leaving families without breadwinners

Our moral compass treated with indifference

Positive change seems inconceivable

And yet we hope

Hope does not equate with optimism or joy

Nor does it promise easy or early success

We hope because we refuse

To be bullied into submission

By bigots, misogynists, xenophobes

We hope because it gives us strength

To protest

To persist

To support our own deepest longing

Peace and justice for all

