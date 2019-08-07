Teen Stopped After CHP Clocks 126 Miles per Hour

A 16-year-old juvenile was stopped on the 101 this morning for allegedly speeding at 126 miles per hour, according to the California Highway Patrol. She was headed south in an Audi TT with her 16-year-old sister, Officer Maria Barriga wrote in a press release, when a CHP officer stopped her near Bailard Avenue in Carpinteria. The young woman had a provisional driver’s license, was cited for excessive speed, and released to the custody of her parents, Barriga said.

