Santa Barbara Adds Delta to Airport Carriers

Monday, August 12, 2019, marks the arrival of the first Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), part of the carrier’s new connection from Santa Barbara to 90 national and international Delta destinations. City administrators and airline representatives will be on hand greet the inaugural Embraer 175 jet at 12:15 p.m., including new Santa Barbara Airport Director Henry Thompson. Salt Lake has been the airline’s fastest growing hub, according to Delta. The new schedule enables Santa Barbarans a three-times-a-day hop to London, Paris, and Amsterdam, and new nonstop flights to Asia are in the planning stage.

Add to Favorites