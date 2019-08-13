County Names New Office of Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard Comes from the Municipal Water District of Orange County

Photo: Courtesy Kelly Hubbard

Santa Barbara officials announced Tuesday the selection of Kelly Hubbard as next director for the county’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) after former director Rob Lewin’s retirement in May. Hubbard comes from Orange County, where she served as emergency manager for the region’s water district for the past 15 years.

“Ms. Hubbard is a proven emergency management professional with an ability to bring together and lead community partners and government agencies in successful preparedness, response, and recovery efforts,” said Santa Barbara CEO Mona Miyasato. “We look forward to her tenure with us and providing similar leadership for our county.”

As emergency manager for the Municipal Water District of Orange County, Hubbard oversaw preparation, planning, response, and recovery efforts among 37 Orange County water and wastewater utilities. She was also responsible for recruiting and training Emergency Operations Center staff and volunteers, as well as managing an annual budget of $650,000.

Hubbard has a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and a master’s in emergency services administration from California State University, Long Beach. She is a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) by the International Association of Emergency Managers. As part of mutual aid assistance to other agencies across the country, Hubbard participated in responses to more than 15 presidentially declared disasters, officials said.

Hubbard will start work in Santa Barbara on August 19.



