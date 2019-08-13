Lindros Deaths Confirmed

The deaths of Santa Barbarans Carl and Jo Lindros on August 11 was confirmed by the Idaho County Sheriff, the Lewiston Tribune reported. Their Lancair IV crashed into an elevation known as Harris Ridge near the town of Kooskia at 10:40 a.m., apparently while flying from Montana to Sacramento. The small, sleek aircraft burst into flame on impact, and federal agencies are investigating the cause of the incident.

The Lindros couple, both 83 years in age, were well-known in Santa Barbara’s philanthropic circles, especially in the education field. Carl Lindros had served as president with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, and as a board member for more than 50 years. He was also on the UCSB foundation board.

Dawn O’Bar, with the nonprofit Get Focused, Stay Focused, called Lindros not only generous but someone who could “get to the point and heart of every matter. He was a mentor, loyal and loving friend, trusted advisor, and champion of students and their success. We will miss him greatly,” she wrote.

Lindros had been in the mortgage and financial-advisor fields.

Add to Favorites