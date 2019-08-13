Review | Fitz and the Tantrums and Young the Giant Pop Bands Create Magic at the Bowl

If there’s ever a band that can instantly get a party started, it’s Fitz and the Tantrums. Oozing charisma, talent, and pure joy, I was reminded of why, when I saw them in 2011 at Velvet Jones, I wanted them to play at my wedding. They’ve retained the same buoyancy, and new singles from the upcoming album All the Feels, such as “123466” and “I Need Help,” demonstrate their growth as musicians crafting heart and feet-pounding pop. Favorites such as the impossibly catchy “Moneygrabber” and “More Than Just a Dream” delighted fans. The groovy light show and deep force of the baritone sax, a secret weapon rarely seen onstage, added to the excitement. Singer Noelle Scaggs’ vocals and non-stop dancing, paired with Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick’s flawless pipes and captivating presence had the crowd rising to the bands’ level of elation throughout their entire set.

Young the Giant followed with an artistic and engrossing set paired with dreamy visuals and tightly executed songs. Classics such as the pulsing “Something to Believe In” and enveloping “Cough Syrup” went down smooth. Tracks from their latest release Mirror Masters such as “Heat of the Summer” and “Tightrope” demonstrate the band’s cleanly orchestrated songwriting chops. Lead singer Sameer Gadhia poured his whole self into every song, dancing, at times rapping on the cow bell, and flawlessly demonstrating an impressive vocal range. Backed by a talented group of tight musicians, including steady as a rock drummer Francois Comtois, the band didn’t miss a note. Both Fitz and Young the Giant exuded professionalism, intensity, and magic that keep audiences swaying, singing, and smiling into the night.

