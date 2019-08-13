Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Earns GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received a 2019 Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, the world’s leading aggregator of nonprofit information. The Platinum Seal is the company’s highest level of recognition, signifying exceptional openness in reporting institutional finances and performance.

Nonprofit organizations achieve Platinum status by providing extensive operational detail for their respective GuideStar profiles. Donors, journalists, government officials, and others often use the firm’s vast database – which includes information on 2.7 million current and formerly IRS-recognized nonprofits – for research.

In May, the Scholarship Foundation received its seventh consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator. The rating – Charity Navigator’s highest – indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in Foundation operations. The organization has received 16 four-star ratings in 17 years.

“The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is among a select few local nonprofits to have received both honors, which is a testament to this organization’s enduring commitment to excellence. We are proud to be recognized by both GuideStar and Charity Navigator,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Victoria Juarez.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $123 million to more than 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

