Third District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann Announces Openings on Volunteer County Boards and Commissions

The Third District encompasses UCSB, Isla Vista, Western Goleta, the Gaviota Coast, the Santa Ynez Valley, the unincorporated parts of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Casmalia, Tanglewood and the City of Guadalupe. The Third District is the most diverse district in the County, with agriculture, high-tech industry, tourism, and a world-class University. The area is made up of beautiful open spaces, coastline, historic small town centers and neighborhoods.

County Supervisor Joan Hartmann seeks Third District residents to serve on the following County boards and commissions that currently have vacancies:

Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council

Behavioral Wellness Commission

Central County Board of Architectural Review

Guadalupe Cemetery District Board of Trustees

Human Services Commission

Cachuma Resource Conservation District Board of Directors

“Volunteer service on a Commission or board is a great opportunity to learn about County government while also providing public service by advising the Board of Supervisors on important policy issues affecting our communities,” Supervisor Hartmann said.

Preferably applicants shall reside within the Third District of Santa Barbara County (https://www.countyofsb.org/bos/hartmann/map.sbc) and may need to meet specific eligibility requirements to serve. The following is a brief description of these boards and committees:

• Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council – Board members provide advice to the Air Pollution Control Officer and Board of Directors on matters related to planning and development of air pollution control rules and other related policy issues.

• Behavioral Wellness – The Behavioral Wellness Commission is an advisory board to the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors regarding the County’s provision of mental health and alcohol and other drug programs and services.

• Board of Architecture Review Central County – The CBAR reviews and provides feedback to applicants ensuring good quality architecture, development, and building design are compatible with community standards in the unincorporated areas of the County between Lompoc and Goleta.

• Guadalupe Cemetery District Board of Trustees – Board members oversee the administration, budget, and set policy direction for Guadalupe Cemetery.

• Human Services Commission – Board members are responsible for reviewing and providing recommendations to the Board of Supervisors for the General Fund Human Services allocation ($1.2 million), the annual Federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Services Grant fund.

• The Cachuma Resource Conservation District – Board members work in partnership with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, a branch of the federal government, and many other agencies, organizations, business and landowners. One of our primary purposes is to support and promote economically viable and environmentally sustainable farming and ranching operations.

To apply online or learn more about boards and commissions, go to: http://countyofsb.org/ceo/boards- commissions/apply.sbc

Application forms are also available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board at 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407 on the 4th floor in Santa Barbara. For questions or assistance with submitting an application, please contact Gina Fischer at 805-568-2192 / gfischer@countyofsb.org.

