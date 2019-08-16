Login

Letters By Valerie Olson, S.B. | Fri Aug 16, 2019 | 6:10pm

Caveat Emptor

Social media is all atwitter about a real estate agent’s fantastical claim that More Mesa is worth $65 million. It isn’t. Substantial restrictions placed on development by the local area Community Plan and the California Coastal Commission suggest a realistic appraisal is a fraction of the asking price.

Nevertheless, hope springs eternal with More Mesa that a buyer can be found who will be more impressed by dollar signs than due diligence. It comes with the times I suspect.

Valerie Olson is president of the board of the More Mesa Preservation Coalition.

