Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Caveat Emptor

Social media is all atwitter about a real estate agent’s fantastical claim that More Mesa is worth $65 million. It isn’t. Substantial restrictions placed on development by the local area Community Plan and the California Coastal Commission suggest a realistic appraisal is a fraction of the asking price.

Nevertheless, hope springs eternal with More Mesa that a buyer can be found who will be more impressed by dollar signs than due diligence. It comes with the times I suspect.

Valerie Olson is president of the board of the More Mesa Preservation Coalition.

Add to Favorites