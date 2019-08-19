Go for Clean Energy

Our County Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors face a choice to promote a future of clean energy development in the county or double down on our past history of high risk and polluting oil development. The ERG and AERA dangerous oil project proposals are being stretched out to wear the county down and approve these high intensity, long term drilling schemes, through our drinking water aquifers.

A recent BNP Paribas Bank analysis predicts that oil prices are poised to crash due to future low demand, thanks to rapid clean solar/wind energy production worldwide. The report posits that further oil development will result in major bankruptcies of oil companies with local and national governments picking up the cleanup tab (thinkprogress.org August 8).

Does Santa Barbara County want to approve 30- to 40-year oil expansion projects in this environment? Haven’t we learned our lesson with the Venoco bankruptcy and resulting Platform Holly clean-up costs?

Please urge your County Planning Commissioner and Board of Supervisor to deny the pending ERG Cat Canyon proposal. Let’s nip this disaster in the bud!

Add to Favorites