Junior League of Santa Barbara Awards $11,000 to Local Non-Profit Organizations

The Junior League of Santa Barbara (JLSB) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2018-19 Community Assistance Funds. At their June 2019 Meeting, JLSB Community Council Director, Raina Palta and JLSB President, Lindsay Cortina presented awards totaling $11,000 to five local non-profit organizations.

Out of twenty seven applicants, these five local non-profits were chosen to receive JLSB’s Community Assistance Funds to support programs that aligned the League’s vision to improve the lives of at-risk children, youth and families in Santa Barbara:

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara: Power Hour Academic Assistance

Casa Serena Treatment Programs: Family Immersion Program

Doctors Without Walls Santa Barbara Street Medicine for their Women’s Free Homeless Clinic

Noah’s Anchorage: Youth Shelter Services

Santa Barbara Teen Legal Clinic: Restorative Justice Project

In an effort to extend the organization’s reach and to address our community’s greatest needs, the Junior League of Santa Barbara has been awarding Community Assistance Funds for over two decades.

In partnering with area non-profits, the Junior League of Santa Barbara aims to support the work of these worthy organizations that help to improve the lives of at-risk children, youth and families in Santa Barbara.

Applications for the Community Assistance Fund are accepted each year beginning in January. Prospective applicants for the 2019-20 year are encouraged to visit the Junior League’s Website for more information.

In 2018, a total of $10,000 was awarded to three non-profits: Harvest Community Center, Domestic Violence Solutions, and The Turner Learning Center. 2017 recipients included five organizations: Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA), Domestic Violence Solutions, New Beginnings Counseling Center, SEE International, and The Turner Foundation.

