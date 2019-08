Click to print (Opens in new window)

Athletes of the Week: Macy Christal and Josh Brown S. B. Athletic Round Table Honors San Marcos Wide Receiver and Laguna Blanca Volleyballer

Macy Christal, Laguna Blanca volleyball

She led the Owls with 25 kills in nine games, defeating Windward and Cate to win inaugural Cardinal Classic girls volleyball tournament.

Josh Brown, San Marcos football

Brown made 10 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-14 victory over Santa Paula.

