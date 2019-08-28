Carter Hiyama, Contributing Videographer
Carter Produced This Year’s Foodie Awards Video
Name: Carter Hiyama
Title: Contributing Videographer
How did you contribute to this year’s Foodie Awards?
I produced the Foodie Awards video and tried some of the food after I was done filming. That’s contributing, right?
When you’re not shooting for us, what do you do?
I own a video production company called Datsu Films that specializes in commercial, corporate, documentary, and real estate videos. Aside from that, I’m usually out skateboarding, surfing, or trying a new restaurant.
What’s your favorite subject matter to film?
I love filming people that are passionate about what they do. Their stories always inspire me, and their excitement really shines through on camera.