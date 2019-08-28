Login

About Us By | Wed Aug 28, 2019 | 10:30pm

Carter Hiyama, Contributing Videographer 

Carter Produced This Year’s Foodie Awards Video 

Photo: Paul Wellman Carter Hiyama

Name: Carter Hiyama

Title: Contributing Videographer

How did you contribute to this year’s Foodie Awards?

I produced the Foodie Awards video and tried some of the food after I was done filming. That’s contributing, right?

When you’re not shooting for us, what do you do?

I own a video production company called Datsu Films that specializes in commercial, corporate, documentary, and real estate videos. Aside from that, I’m usually out skateboarding, surfing, or trying a new restaurant.

What’s your favorite subject matter to film?

I love filming people that are passionate about what they do. Their stories always inspire me, and their excitement really shines through on camera.

Indy Staff

