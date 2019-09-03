Artist Call for Pianos on State Street Applications Now Being Accepted

For the past 10 years, upright pianos have dotted State Street every fall as part of the city’s interactive musical exhibit. Before their ivories can be tickled, however, each piano gets a decorative overhaul by an area artist. Applications to be one of the piano painters are currently being accepted. Those selected receive $200 for supplies and will embellish the pianos the weekend of October 18, at Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden Street. Artist submissions are due by September 15; the pianos will be on display October 22-November 8. See pianosonstate.com.

Add to Favorites