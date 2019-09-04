La Casa Que Canta Iconic Bungalow Next to the Santa Barbara Bowl

Address: 833 E. Anapamu Street

Status: On the market

Price: $849,000

Now that we’ve turned the calendar to September, and Labor Day is in our rear-view mirror, summer is technically on the wane. Never fear. Locals know that the only thing better than a Santa Barbara summer day is a Santa Barbara September day. And the only thing better than that is a Santa Barbara September evening at the Santa Barbara Bowl. The magical view, the colorful sunset, and the music wafting on the breeze is quintessential Santa Barbara at its finest.

If you hurry, you can have the perfect house in which to enjoy it all. The adorable Spanish-style bungalow at 833 East Anapamu Street — right where Milpas turns the corner onto Anapamu — is on the market.

You’ve passed by it a thousand times: a cream-colored stucco cutie with a red tile roof, and deep turquoise trim on the windows and front door. Its curved front wall hugs a cozy front porch, and the rock-lined front yard is a Noah’s Ark of succulents. What appears to be a couple of representatives from every native cactus breed strut their stuff in a compact display. This show is overseen by one majestic palm tree.

Aptly dubbed “La Casa Que Canta” by its owners who’ve loved it for almost twenty years, this little jewel is even more adorable when you walk through the front door. Built in 1924, the interior offers all the authentic details I had hoped for. Crown molding, original casement windows, and period lighting fixtures grace every room. Original hardwood floors gleam throughout, except the bathroom and kitchen that sport distinctive tile instead.

Photo: Rafael Bautista Photos Side Patio at 833 E. Anapamu St.

The deep-set front door opens to reveal the living room on the left, and dining room and kitchen on the right. While distinct spaces, these rooms are open to each other, allowing a clear flow of activity.

Sunlight streams through big windows in the living room, while a stately yet subtle fireplace with a red brick hearth holds court against the far wall. The dining room enjoys a focal tri-panel arched window and offers a stylish space for entertaining, homework, or game night as well as dinner time.

A wide breakfast bar defines the edge of the kitchen, which is spacious enough for collaborative cooking, and sure to be a gathering place. Stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinetry, and newer tilework provide a classy backdrop, while a skylight and double windows over the sink provide ample light and a view. An adjacent alcove houses the laundry room and provides a convenient side exit.

A hallway leads to the bathroom and two bedrooms. These rooms are a study in good use of space combined with period integrity. The adequate closets are bolstered by built-ins with shelves and drawers to supplement the storage.

As a small-house-dweller myself, this bathroom is one to be emulated, with both a space-saving pedestal sink and a decorative and functional sideboard that provides counter space, storage, and charming appeal. The vintage mirrored medicine cabinet opens with its original hardware and a bathtub completes the enviable set-up.

Street View of 833 E. Anapamu Street

Garage at 833 E. Anapamu Street

Side Patio at 833 E. Anapamu Street

Bedroom 1 at 833 E. Anapamu Street

Bathroom at 833 E. Anapamu Street

Bedroom 2 at 833 E. Anapamu Street

Living Room at 833 E. Anapamu Street

Dining Room at 833 E. Anapamu Street

Living Room at 833 E. Anapamu Street

Kitchen at 833 E. Anapamu Street

Outside, on one side of the house, the long private driveway leads to an oversized finished two-car garage. The driveway can shelter four or five additional cars; offering priceless convenience during Bowl season. A townhome behind the house, built in 2004, is accessed via a neighboring street, and shares only the garage wall. The two homes make up a 2-unit condo association.

On the other side of the house, a doorway from the living room opens onto a private courtyard patio surrounded by a tall redwood fence, and bordered by greenery, including a wall of ivy that curls picturesquely up the side of the house. This picture-perfect setting will be a go-to spot for almost-year-round dining and entertaining. Listening to the sounds of the bowl shows next door, while relaxing as the sun sets, summer in Santa Barbara will continue on, no matter what the calendar says.

833 E. Anapamu Street is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Kit Peterson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Kit at 689-5535 or kitpeterson@me.com.

