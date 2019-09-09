Letters Library Centers

Montecito library was founded in 1910, serving as a place where community members gather to get library materials, go to kids’ story time, and participate in many great programs, all free to the public. In times of need, the library acts as an essential resource. During the Thomas Fire, it was an information hub on the evacuation and, in the wake of the debris flow, a gathering place for our recovering community.

Montecito Library’s budget has grown rapidly in the last few years and funding has not kept pace. Most of the library’s funding comes from the county and the nonprofit Friends of the Montecito Library. As president of the Friends, I want to express my gratitude for all that 1st District Supervisor Das Williams has done for the county‘s library system, along with the other four members of the Board of Supervisors, to provide additional funding for our library. The Friends had a healthy reserve but it ran out just as Supervisor Williams was about to take office. Since then, Das has worked tirelessly to find creative solutions to fill the funding gap. With every budget, he has pushed for additional funding for libraries serving less populated, more isolated areas.

We are continuing our work on sustainable funding and hope to consider increasing services. Supervisor Williams will be hosting community meetings this fall on those topics in both Montecito and Carpinteria. Please join us in exploring creative solutions to increase our library system’s health!

