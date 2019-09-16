Letters Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ

The calm sea

cloudless day

a fine mist offshore

holds the island Santa Cruz

Holy Cross

in a pose as if she floats

perhaps unmoored

asking to retreat

the recent horrors

that rimmed her shore

truly at her feet

now a cemetery

for thirty-four

flamed, then taken under

where fleshy strands of kelp

reached up as if to help

enfolding what was given them

in watered catacombs.

All that ocean rocking

that fire filled vessel

a human crematorium

all that water could not stave

the flames

the holy cross

drowned in grief

all ocean

all pain.

