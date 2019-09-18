About Us Nancy Rodriguez, Digital Editor Our Webmaster General Keeps Us In Line and Online

Name: Nancy Rodriguez

Title: Digital Editor



Congrats on your promotion! Please explain what you’re doing now and how it compares to your previous position. I think the main difference is that I don’t have to ask permission to try something new within the website or social media. I’m free to experiment as I please. I’m also creating the web version of the cover story each week and posting more articles than I previously did.



What does it take to run our website day-to-day? My job is to make sure the website is always fresh, which means I have to be constantly posting new content. I also schedule social media and create the newsletter. Aside from that, I deal with technical issues and emails from people who need help understanding the website.



Looking into the future, what hopes and dreams do you have for our digital presence? I hope to expand our social media reach and our multimedia section. I think there is a lot of different things that can be done now that we have a new [content management system], I am excited to discover them all!

