Real Estate Scoop Village Properties Realtors Celebrates with Community









































Santa Barbara’s booming real estate market is a cause to celebrate – so that is what Village Properties Realtors did.

On the beautiful balmy evening of Tuesday, August 27, 150 guests came out to raise a glass with the Village Properties team headed by owner/broker Renee Grubb, who threw a client appreciation cocktail party at the Santa Barbara Club downtown on Chapala Street.

“What a delight it was, to share that time and to give thanks to all these people in our community who’ve worked with us,” said Grubb, whose team attained over $1 billion in sales last year, with an average of $1.4 million per sale. “Giving thanks is our pleasure.”

It was a gorgeous event, filled with food, drink, music and laughter. Grubb and Village Properties executive director Leanne Wood hosted the soiree along with special guest Stephanie Anton, president of Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI). LPI is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest network of premier locally branded real estate companies. LPI is Village Properties’ referral network, with 4,300 offices and 130,000 associates producing $254 billion in sales last year among the top 500 U.S. firms, and more than 1 million transactions in over 70 countries. Village Properties is proud to be the only Santa Barbara real estate company with exclusive membership in LPI, exposing its listings to the world’s largest global network of locally branded brokerages.

Forging lasting personal relationships with customers is at the core of Village Properties’ mission statement. “We pride ourselves on keeping clients for life,” Grubb said. “We’re firm believers in developing and sustaining these long-term relationships.”

For more on Village Properties, visit villagesite.com.

