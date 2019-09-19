Letters Not Leash-Optional

As a resident and home owner of Morro Bay I was very disappointed to read the recent article on Morro Bay as a pet-friendly getaway. While it is true that dogs etc. are welcome at several outdoor restaurants and open beaches, it would have been helpful to have included the fact that owners of off-leash dogs anywhere in the town, including the public beaches, are in violation of an enforced city ordinance. The local police are instructed to issue warnings to offenders and citations if the offense is repeated.

