Letters Transgender Health

Thank you so much to Delaney Smith for her extensive research and excellent writing about transgender health care in Santa Barbara. The article is already having a positive impact on our collective public health.

We want to alert your readers to the longstanding and ongoing transgender medicine practiced by Jackson Medical Group. Carrie Brothers, PA has committed her whole medical career to caring for trans adults and adolescents. Jackson Medical Group has four clinics and all the front desk staff and the medical records are sensitive to pronouns and real names. They take HMOs as well as MediCal and PPOs.

Lastly, we want to alert mental health and medical providers near and far that the registration for the two-day training referenced in the article on care of trans children and youth is now live at https://sb2020.brownpapertickets.com/.

Thank you, Indy. You’re the best.

Max Rorty, LCSW, and Sofie DeVaney, PA, are on staff with the Neighborhood Clinics.

