Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Henry Herrera and Mikayla Butzke S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors San Marcos Running Back and Dos Pueblos Setter

Henry Herrera, San Marcos Football

The senior running back led the Royals to a 20-14 homecoming victory over Channel Islands. He rushed for 159 yards on 24 carries, including the game-winning TD in the final minute.

Mikayla Butzke, Dos Pueblos Volleyball

The senior setter recorded a rare triple double with 10 kills, 23 assists and 19 digs in the Chargers’ sweep of defending Channel League champion San Marcos.

Add to Favorites