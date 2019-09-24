SBAOR President's Message Committee Spotlight: Multiple Listing Service Committee

By Thomas C. Schultheis

2019 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) Committee has done an outstanding job representing the Association in 2019.

The MLS Committee monitors MLS procedures, reviews products and services to recommend implementation of ones that enhance our members’ MLS experience, and encourages and enforces accurate reporting of all activity in the MLS.

The MLS is a tool to help listing brokers find cooperative brokers working with buyers to help sell their clients’ homes. Without the collaborative incentive of the existing MLS, brokers would create their separate systems of cooperation, fragmenting rather than consolidating property information.

The MLS Committee also hosts a breakfast meeting on the second Thursday of each month where guest speakers discuss an array of topics related to the real estate industry.

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® thanks MLS Committee members: Staci Caplan(Chair), Michele Allyn, Ruth Ann Bowe, Janet Caminite, John Chufar, Justin Etherton, Michelle King, James Krautmann, Larry Linn, Erin Muslera, Adrienne Schuele, Reyne Stapelmann, Robert Walsmith Jr., Richard Watkins, and Ani Pollack (Staff Liason) for their dedication and diligence.

Thomas C. Schultheis is a Santa Barbara native and a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. In addition to his work on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Thomas holds a Broker’s license and additional designations. Thomas lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and their two-year old son. He can be reached at 729-2802 or SBRealtorTom@gmail.com.

