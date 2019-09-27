Charitable Foundation Gives Back
The Charitable Foundation of the Santa Barbara area offices of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held their second annual “Fall into Giving” fundraiser on Thursday September 19th at one of the new residences at San Marcos Preserve.
The Charitable Foundation is comprised of agents and employees of the company who strive to have a beneficial impact on their local communities. There are five chapters throughout the state of California. The foundation’s mission statement is “to invest in our community by supporting local organizations that help people help themselves.”Since its inception, The Charitable Foundation has provided hundreds of grants to local organizations that promote health, education, community and the environment, and has donated over five million dollars to non-profit organizations throughout Southern California.
Santa Barbara Board members are: Doug Van Pelt (chairperson), Patrice Serrani, Madhu Khemani, Michelle Madril, Chris Smith, Rachael Douglas, Errol Jahnke, Joe Parker, and James St. James.
For more information on the Charitable Foundation, visit charitablefoundation.net
Local organizations that the foundation has supported include:
Antioch University
Carpinteria Education Foundation
CASA of Santa Barbara County
Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara
Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara
Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County
Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara
Get Focused Stay Focused Inc.
Grace Fisher Foundation
Hospice of Santa Barbara
Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center
Mental Wellness Center
Pacific Pride Foundation
Partners in Housing
PathPoint
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Santa Barbara Police Activities League
Santa Barbara School of Squash
Santa Barbara Soccer Club
S.T.E.S.A. / Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara
The California Academy Foundation
United Way of Santa Barbara County
Unity Shoppe, Inc.
Youth Interactive
