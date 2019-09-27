Real Estate Scoop Charitable Foundation Gives Back

The Charitable Foundation of the Santa Barbara area offices of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held their second annual “Fall into Giving” fundraiser on Thursday September 19th at one of the new residences at San Marcos Preserve.

The Charitable Foundation is comprised of agents and employees of the company who strive to have a beneficial impact on their local communities. There are five chapters throughout the state of California. The foundation’s mission statement is “to invest in our community by supporting local organizations that help people help themselves.”Since its inception, The Charitable Foundation has provided hundreds of grants to local organizations that promote health, education, community and the environment, and has donated over five million dollars to non-profit organizations throughout Southern California.

Santa Barbara Board members are: Doug Van Pelt (chairperson), Patrice Serrani, Madhu Khemani, Michelle Madril, Chris Smith, Rachael Douglas, Errol Jahnke, Joe Parker, and James St. James.

For more information on the Charitable Foundation, visit charitablefoundation.net

Local organizations that the foundation has supported include:

Antioch University

Carpinteria Education Foundation

CASA of Santa Barbara County

Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara

Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara

Get Focused Stay Focused Inc.

Grace Fisher Foundation

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center

Mental Wellness Center

Pacific Pride Foundation

Partners in Housing

PathPoint

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Santa Barbara Police Activities League

Santa Barbara School of Squash

Santa Barbara Soccer Club

S.T.E.S.A. / Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

The California Academy Foundation

United Way of Santa Barbara County

Unity Shoppe, Inc.

Youth Interactive

