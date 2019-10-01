Game of the Week Game of the Week: Santa Barbara vs. San Marcos Football 60th Annual Big Game Between Crosstown Rivals on October 4

Santa Barbara’s most storied prep football rivalry is renewed in the 60th annual “Big Game”. San Marcos (2-3) will look to snap Santa Barbara’s (3-2) four-game winning streak in the series, which the Dons lead 35-24 all-time. Both team’s boast explosive offenses led by standout quarterbacks in Santa Barbara’s Deacon Hill and San Marcos’s Ben Partee. Both teams are also coming off a bye week. The Dons have lost consecutive games to highly ranked St. Bonaventure and Pacifica after starting the season 3-0. San Marcos defeated Channel Islands 20-14 in its last game on Sept. 20. It is the Channel League opener for both teams. 7pm. La Playa Stadium, S.B. City College, 721 Cliff Dr. $5-$9. Call 967-4581.

