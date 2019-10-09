Login

Esperanza Carmona, Graphic Designer

From Santa Barbara to Spain and Back Again

Esperanza Carmona | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Oct 09, 2019 | 10:30pm

Name: Esperanza Carmona

Title: Graphic Designer

Welcome to the Independent! Tell us about yourself. What’s your deal?  I was born in Santa Barbara, but I grew up in Seville, Spain, until I was 8. I moved back, and after graduating from Dos Pueblos High School, I moved to San Francisco to start school at the University of San Francisco. I graduated last year with a bachelor’s in graphic design. I actually heard about this job through my grandmother, so I am very grateful to her.

It can be tough for a younger person to find housing in Santa Barbara. How are you managing it?  It’s very hard. I actually decided to move back in with my mom and stepdad to save some money.

Any long-term personal or professional goals you want to tell us about?  My goal is to travel as much as I can and experience other cultures. I want to experience living in different cities such as New York and Portland. It would be great if I could move back to Europe at some point. In five years, I hope I’ll know more specifically what I want to do, but I want to get experience in photography and working at a magazine. I think I want to become an art director/fashion photographer.

Outside of the office, what do you do for fun?  I like to try new places to eat, stay active, and explore the city.

