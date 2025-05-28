A few weeks ago, the Santa Barbara Independent worked with S.B. Biergarten to bring the first-ever Indy Trivia night to life. We took over one of their regular Wednesday Night Trivia events, and our very own Callie Fausey was emcee for the night. This week, we’d like to introduce the winners of our trivia game, the group called “Beer in Headlights” who snagged the Santa Barbara Monopoly game prize.

You’ve snagged the first-ever Indy Trivia win! How many did you get correct? What was the hardest question?

Thank you! We ended up with 15 points total, which was just enough to take the win. The hardest question was definitely the one about who is currently serving on the City Council — we second-guessed ourselves a bit on that one!

How long has your group been doing trivia together? Do you play at any other places around town?

We’ve been a trivia team for about three years now. We originally started at Institution Ale, but eventually moved to Biergarten because we love the shorter format — it’s only an hour long, which makes it easy to commit to each week. We’re loyal to our Wednesday nights at Biergarten and don’t play anywhere else!

How did you come up with your group name “Beer in Headlights”? Were there other beer-related contenders you considered?

Our team name, “Beer in Headlights,” has been with us for years — it was actually coined by one of our trivia crew friends. I don’t remember if we had any other beer-related contenders at the time, but it stuck right away. It’s quirky, memorable, and unique enough that we’ve never had to change it!

Were you all already pretty active readers of the Independent? Did the game inspire you to read more?

Most of us were already regular readers of the Indy — whether in print or online. We all have jobs that keep us connected to the community, so staying informed is important, and the Independent is always on top of the key stories around town.

Does your group do anything else in town together? Any spots you would recommend going to?

We love spending time together around town — especially in the Funk Zone and along State Street. You’ll often find us hanging out at spots like Biergarten, Lama Dog, Institution Ale, or Satellite. When we’re not out, we’re relaxing at someone’s house, the Rose Garden, or East Beach. Honestly, we’re all big fans of Santa Barbara’s food and drink scene, so we try to enjoy as much of it as we can!

If you were sure you were going to win a trivia game, what would the category be? What would you lose?

It really depends — some of us are huge sports fans, while others are all about music or musical theater. That mix of interests is a big part of why we do well each week! As for a category we might lose … probably something super niche, like reality television history!