Business How Much Do County Supervisors and Top-Earning Employees Make? A Fire Captain Took Home More than $440,000 in 2018

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday moved forward with approving an annual 3 percent cost of living bump to their salaries, which will increase from $97,327 to $100,247.

The 4-1 vote, which came with no discussion and Supervisor Peter Adam dissenting without explanation, will also implement a 2.5 percent increase in contributions to their health insurance plans.

Back in 2015, the supervisors voted to peg their cost-of-living increases to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim area, but cap it at 3 percent. The current CPI is 4.1 percent. Though the supervisors’ salaries will now crack the six-figure mark, they’re less than those in comparable counties, like Ventura, where the board is paid just under $126,000. They also pale in comparison to Santa Barbara’s highest-paid public employees.

According to county records for 2018, the top five employee base salaries, not including overtime or benefits, belong to:

1. Mona Miyasato, County Executive Officer ($264,696)

2. Dr. Ole Behrendtsen, Medical Director for Outpatient Services ($263,259)

3. Dr. Robert Shubinski, Psychiatrist ($245,764)

4. Dr. Jonah Shull, Psychiatrist ($242,115)

5. Dr. Polly Baldwin, Family Medicine Physician ($240,266)

The top five salaries, including overtime and benefits, are:

1. John George, Fire Captain ($442,968)

2. Michael Czuleger, Firefighter ($403,864)

3. Mona Miyasato, County Executive Officer ($396,246)

4. Dr. Ole Behrendtsen, Medical Director for Outpatient Services ($396,046)

5. Tyler Gilliam, Fire Captain ($384,149) —Tyler Hayden

Add to Favorites