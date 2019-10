Sports Athletes of the Week: Ben Roach and Taylor Wilson S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors UCSB Men’s Soccer and San Marcos High Volleyball Stars

Ben Roach, UCSB Men’s Soccer

Led the Gauchos in back-to-back shutouts of Sacramento State and No. 23-ranked Cal State Fullerton to open Big West Conference play.

Taylor Wilson, San Marcos Volleyball

The junior finished with 17 kills and 14 digs in a crucial victory over Dos Pueblos and followed it up with 18 kills and 16 digs against Santa Ynez.

Add to Favorites