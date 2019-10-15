Game of the Week Game of the Week: UC Irvine at UCSB Men’s Soccer Gauchos Hope to Extend 10-Game Unbeaten Streak Against Anteaters

A stunning 5-0 victory on the road over nationally ranked Cal State Fullerton last Saturday extended UCSB’s unbeaten streak to 10 matches (8-0-2). During that span, the Gauchos outscored their opponents, 26-8. Finn Ballard McBride, a freshman from Australia, leads a balanced attack with six goals. Senior defender Noah Billingsley, who recently helped New Zealand qualify for the 2020 Olympics, dished out three assists at Fullerton. Saturday’s match against UCI will conclude the Gauchos’ regular-season home schedule. They will play three more games on the road, trying to secure a home match in the Big West Tournament semifinals on Nov. 9. UCI had a six-game unbeaten streak of its own, including four overtime deadlocks, through last weekend. 7pm. Harder Stadium. $8-$24. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

