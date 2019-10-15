Briefs Woman Escapes RV Fire at Elings Park

City fire officials credit a functioning smoke alarm and a functional knowledge of emergency escape hatches with saving the life of a Santa Barbara woman whose RV burned down due to an electrical malfunction at Elings Park Saturday night.

The woman in question, a caretaker for the park, managed to escape out of her coach’s emergency exit when flames from the fire prevented her from exiting via the main doorway. She was sleeping at the time the fire broke out and was awakened by her smoke alarm. “That was the difference between her living and dying,” stated City Fire department spokesperson Amber Anderson.

The fire alarm drew three engines — one a hook-and-ladder — two ambulances, and at least five police cars. Although the occupant emerged unscathed, her cat died in the fire.

