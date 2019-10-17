Briefs Mission Street Closes for Five Days

Heads up, Santa Barbara. Mission Street will be closed Saturday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the city grinds down and resurfaces the pavement between Highway 101 and State Street. All cross streets from Chapala to State will close, but not all at the same time. This final stretch of the project, save lane striping, should get rid of the notorious undercarriage-scraping dips at intersections. Mission is one of the city’s main arteries to the highway, traveled by about 20,000 vehicles daily.

