Letters Minor Progress

It is good to see that Goleta has sort of acknowledged it has a part to play in attending to the homeless. Unfortunately this report seems consistent with Goleta’s historic refusal to actually help. Most of the update seems to be boasting about the removal of dangerous homeless campsites without providing any recourse.

At least the article quotes one knowledgeable source as reporting that Goleta needs to provide about 35 housing units to meet the needs of its community. Citizens of that city should support this recognition and make certain that some sort of real homeless shelter opportunity is created inside Goleta instead of driving folks to Santa Barbara and Isla Vista.

