Letters Everybody’s a Winner!

Ho, Hum. Did the Indy release another “Best of Santa Barbara” issue? In apparent local opinion, everything in Santa Barbara is the best. There are so many micro-categories that establishments that did not win or become runner-up are the real elite group.

I’m waiting for the Movie Theater category to be split up into screens — 1-2, 3-4, or 5-6 — with and without stadium seating. Everybody’s a winner!

Not only do businesses (it’s only for businesses, best free things need not apply) pander “Vote for Us!” but then they buy advertising space in the Indy celebrating themselves. It’s a Win-Win! (No collusion! No quid pro quo!)

Okay. Who am I to complain? The Indy is free in the newsstands. I get what I paid for.

