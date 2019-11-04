Announcement Supervisor Hart Seeks Applicants to Fill Veteran’s Service Advisory Committee Vacancy

The Veteran’s Service Advisory Committee is a Board of Supervisors appointed committee comprised of eight regular members who serve terms of four years. The Veteran’s Service Advisory Committee meets on the third Thursday of February, May, August, and November at the Solvang Veterans’ Memorial Hall. The goals and objectives of the Veteran’s Service Advisory Committee are to ensure that each veteran obtains the entitlement benefits for which they may be eligible; to serve as liaison with the Veteran Services Officer in the interest or improving and enhancing relationships and coordinating community activities; to study, advise, and recommend to the Veteran Services Officer on special problem areas relating to veterans in the Santa Barbara County and the Tri-County area as needed, and; to preserve and strengthen veterans’ affairs within the prescribed area.

“The Veteran’s Service Advisory Committee plays an integral role in County government by providing assistance to our community of Veterans in applying for, obtaining, and maintaining all available benefits and entitlements to which they may be eligible.”

Supervisor Hart stated.

To apply for this position, interested individuals must complete a Santa Barbara County board and commission application that is available online on the County website at http://countyofsb.org/ceo/cob/boards.sbc. An application may also be requested by calling the Clerk of the Board at (805) 568-2240.

Applications must be submitted to the Clerk of the Board’s office at 105 E Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, 93101 by Monday December 2, 2019 to be considered. Following the close of the application process, Supervisor Hart will review applications and make recommendations for appointment.

