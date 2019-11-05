Announcement New California Employment Law AB 5 – Reclassifying Independent Contractors as Employees

A new law (Assembly Bill 5) that takes effect January 1, 2020 will reclassify many workers as employees, rather than independent contractors. This law incorporates the 2018 CA Supreme Court decision in the matter of Dynamex Operations West, Inc., the April 2019 California employment-classification test, and also provides for many exceptions.

To explain these changes to business owners and nonprofits the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO-SB) will present “Will the Real Independent Contractor Please Stand Up?” on Wednesday, November 20th , from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, followed by wine and hors d’oeuvres at Workzones, 351 Paseo Nuevo 2nd Floor, Santa Barbara CA 93101.

Register at nawbo-sb.com/events or contact Shannon, Public Policy Chair of NAWBO-SB, for more information.

