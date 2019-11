Athlete Profiles S.B. Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week

Bri Johnson, Westmont soccer

The junior forward scored a pair of goals in a 6-0 win over Arizona Christian that made the Warrior women champions of the GSAC. She has 13 goals in the season.

Dakota Hill, S.B. High football

The senior defensive back helped the Dons make sure they would not have to share the league championship. He intercepted two passes in their 31-13 win over Dos Pueblos.

