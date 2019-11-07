Announcement Goleta Union School District Dual Language Program Beginning 2020-2021

Presenting a unique opportunity for your child to learn in both English and Spanish. Join us at one of two scheduled information sessions, November 13, 2019 or December 18, 2019. The information sessions will be held at El Camino School in the multipurpose room from 5:30-6:30pm located at 5020 San Simeon Drive Santa Barbara 93111. Families of future kindergarten students and interested school and community members are invited to attend. Childcare and language interpretation services will be provided.

Dr. Carlos Pagán, Director of Literacy and Language Support from the Santa Barbara County Education Office will be presenting.

