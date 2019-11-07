Briefs Roundabout Planned for Olive Mill and Coast Village Roads

Plans are afoot for a roundabout at the Olive Mill and Coast Village roads, with a public meeting scheduled for 11/14 to discuss landscaping, signs, lighting, and geometry at the six-way intersection. Traffic-flow issues from the 101-widening project by 2040 are expected to render the intersection impassable, hence the need for a roundabout. Next Thursday’s meeting takes place 3-5 p.m., upstairs at 1298 Coast Village Road. The project next goes to the city’s architectural board on 11/18, 3-5 p.m. at the David Gebhard Public Meeting Room, 630 Garden Street

Add to Favorites