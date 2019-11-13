Login

Athletes of the Week: Phoebe Wolfe-Lyons and Deacon Hill

S.B. Athletic Round Tables Honors Dos Pueblos Runner and S.B. High Quarterback

By
Wed Nov 13, 2019 | 1:42pm

Athletes of the Week

  • Phoebe Wolfe-Lyons
  • Deacon Hill

Phoebe Wolfe-Lyons, Dos Pueblos Cross Country
The freshman won the Channel League championship. The Chargers also won the team title. Wolfe-Lyons won all three Channel League meets this season.

Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara Football
The junior Wisconsin commit led the Dons to their first playoff victory in 30 years. He threw for 4 touchdown passes in the 44-0 victory over Gahr.

Victor Bryant

Digital Sports Writer

