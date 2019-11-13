Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Phoebe Wolfe-Lyons and Deacon Hill S.B. Athletic Round Tables Honors Dos Pueblos Runner and S.B. High Quarterback

Athletes of the Week

Phoebe Wolfe-Lyons

Deacon Hill

Phoebe Wolfe-Lyons, Dos Pueblos Cross Country

The freshman won the Channel League championship. The Chargers also won the team title. Wolfe-Lyons won all three Channel League meets this season.

Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara Football

The junior Wisconsin commit led the Dons to their first playoff victory in 30 years. He threw for 4 touchdown passes in the 44-0 victory over Gahr.

