Adoptable Pets Tipsy

Photo: Courtesy

Tipsy is a petite (35 lbs.) shepherd/lab mix. Tipsy is the DAWG office doggy and loves to greet everyone as they enter the shelter. Tipsy is about 6 years old and is a very sweet and snuggly girl. She enjoys leisurely walks and rolling around in the grass soaking up the sunshine. Tipsy has great manners and would enjoy cuddling up next to you to watch tv.

Please contact DAWG if you would like to meet Tipsy info@sbdawg.org or 805.681.0561.

