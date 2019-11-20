Letters Courageous

These have been weeks to remember as patriotic Americans, serving our government and our military and our citizens, courageously stood up to the president and testified in Congress as witnesses on behalf of the nation they love and respect.

The events reminded me of General Douglas MacArthur’s famous speech to the West Point cadets in 1962.

“Duty, honor, country: Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be. They are your rallying point to build courage when courage seems to fail, to regain faith when there seems to be little cause for faith, to create hope when hope becomes forlorn.”

I was so inspired by MacArthur’s words at the time that shortly after, when I was on active military duty, I framed the speech and placed it on my living room wall.

President Trump’s threatening responses to those witnesses, who spoke up up for our government and the democratic principles it stands for, are also worth noting. MacArthur had something to say to naysayers like him as well.

“The unbelievers will say they are but words, but a slogan, but a flamboyant phrase. Every pedant, every demagogue, every cynic, every hypocrite, every troublemaker, and, I am sorry to say, some others of an entirely different character, will try to downgrade them even to the extent of mockery and ridicule.”

At the moment, as our Congress searches for the truth regarding our president, I cannot find any better words to describe the first week of public impeachment hearings than those three reminders — duty, honor, country.

May God continue to bless this great nation!

Add to Favorites