Letters Where There’s Smoke

Nick Welsh points out that Pence Winery has $4,000 worth of permit fines and Sara Rotman’s lawyer, Susan Petrovich, makes a big deal about that.

I think it worth, by way of a single example out of many available, pointing out that a cannabis operation on Cravens Lane in Carpinteria, has been reported by Planning Department staff to have more zoning infractions than any other applicant, but is currently operating upward of 200,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation under state provisional licenses and still without any county permits.

So, perhaps Ms. Petrovich, along with recalling recommended behavior if you live in a glass house, might recall something about “put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

