Letters This Ain’t No Quid Pro Quo

This ain’t no quid pro quo,

it’s just a blatant show

of the power that I have over you.

Do what I say

and then I just may

give you what you want.

I know you need what I’ve got

So do me a favor

And do what I ask,

Don’t question the task

If you complain to anyone

about what I do

It’s implied that I will

leave a stain on you

and a world of bad will ensue

It’s just a tit for a tat

A this for a that

And my that’s more powerful than you.

This ain’t no quid pro quo,

it’s just a blatant show

of the power that I have over you.

Do what I say

and then I just may

give you what you want.

You need to give and I take

Because you know what’s at stake

No need to enunciate

your fate.

This ain’t no quid pro quo

It’s just a blatant show

Of the power you hold over me.

I’ll do what you ask

I understand the past

And the things you have done

And will do to me.

This Ain’t No Quid Pro QuoI will tell no one

That you put the pressure on

Because I fear

What you may do to me.

I’ll tell them all is good

They must have misunderstood

Because this ain’t no quid pro quo

It’s just a blatant show

Of the power you hold over me.

Copyright 2019 by Melissa Cohen

Add to Favorites