This Ain’t No Quid Pro Quo
This ain’t no quid pro quo,
it’s just a blatant show
of the power that I have over you.
Do what I say
and then I just may
give you what you want.
I know
you need what I’ve got
So do me a favor
And do what I ask,
Don’t question the task
If you complain to anyone
about what I do
It’s implied that I will
leave a stain on you
and a world of bad will ensue
It’s
just a tit for a tat
A this for a that
And my that’s more powerful than you.
This ain’t no quid pro quo,
it’s just a blatant show
of the power that I have over you.
Do what I say
and then I just may
give you what you want.
You need to give and I take
Because you know what’s at stake
No need to enunciate
your fate.
This ain’t no quid pro quo
It’s just a blatant show
Of the power you hold over me.
I’ll do what you ask
I understand the past
And the things you have done
And will do to me.
This Ain’t No Quid Pro QuoI will tell no one
That you put the pressure on
Because I fear
What you may do to me.
I’ll tell them all is good
They must have misunderstood
Because this ain’t no quid pro quo
It’s just a blatant show
Of the power you hold over me.
Copyright 2019 by Melissa Cohen