Briefs Edie Sedgwick’s Ex-Husband Loses Lawsuit

Michael Post, who was briefly married to onetime Santa Barbara celebrity Edie Sedgwick, was ordered to pay $104,000 in attorneys’ fees as part of a losing law suit he’d hopped would allow him to market the name of his ex-wife ​— ​who died in 1971 of a drug overdose ​— ​for commercial purposes. Post was sued by David Weisman, who made the movie Ciao! Manhattan, which starred Sedgwick. Weisman contended that any commercially marketable fame Sedgwick achieved happened only after she died and appeared in his film.

Add to Favorites