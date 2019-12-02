Briefs Cave Fire 90 Percent Contained, Highway 154 Open

According to the most recent information available from county fire authorities, the Cave Fire is now 90 percent contained. The fire, which was being fought by more than 600 firefighters at its peak, now has 54 personnel assigned to monitor the situation and continue working to fully contain the fire. Authorities expect to reach 100 percent containment by Wednesday, December 4.

Highway 154 was reopened in both directions on Sunday night after remaining closed for several days. One-way traffic control is in effect Monday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., as repair work is done on the guard rails, which suffered damage during the fire.

Add to Favorites